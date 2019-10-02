K-12 Enrollment Down, Early Ed Up in District 742

ST. CLOUD -- Overall enrollment is up slightly in a local school district despite drops in several categories. At Wednesday night’s meeting, the 2019 St. Cloud Area School District enrollment report was presented to the school board.

Early childhood education saw the largest growth, increasing by 127. At Apollo High School enrolled students dropped by 81 while the number at Tech High School climbed by 53.

The number of students attending elementary schools dropped from 4,877 in 2018 to 4,838 in 2019. North and South Junior High Schools each also saw a drop of between 20 and 30 students.

Enrollment for K-12 and alternative sites across the district fell 104 students, however altogether the district grew slightly from 10,333 to 10,356.

Over the last eight years, the average number of students enrolled district-wide was 10,135.