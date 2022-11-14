Justin Morris, 19, Little Falls

February 13, 2003 - November 8, 2022

Justin Morris, 19 year old resident of Little Falls died Tuesday, November 8 at his home in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 14 at Living Hope Church in Little Falls with Rev. Keith Thompson officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Monday at Living Hope Church.

Justin Morris was born on February 13, 2003 in Maplewood, MN to Donald Morris and Tonya Jopson. The family moved to Little Falls in 2008. Justin attended Lindbergh Elementary and the Little Falls Middle School. He participated in wrestling and football in school. He was currently attending CLC in Staples for Robotics and Engineering and his teachers and counselors said he was one of the brightest kids if not the brightest they have had. Justin enjoyed gaming with friends and family, playing Valorant and Raft were some of his favorites. He had a special place in his life for his cats and dogs too.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Tonya Jopson; father, Donald Morris; brothers, Aaron Adams, Stephen Adams and Tristan Wheeler; grandparents, Debbie and Bobby Bradley and Roberta Gilpin and Harold Gilpin.