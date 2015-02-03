Jury Awards $13.5 Million to Brainerd Family in Day Care Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A jury in Hennepin County has awarded more than $13 million to the family of a young boy who was beaten and sexually assaulted at a child care center at the Grand Casino Mille Lacs in 2008.

A lawyer for the family says the boy, then 3 years old, was dropped off at Kids Quest where he was approached by a 9-year-old boy. The lawsuit says the two were left unsupervised for 90 minutes. Attorney Rich Ruohonen says the younger child was beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted. He says security cameras captured part of the attack.