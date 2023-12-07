Juliabelle Woitalla, 87, Pierz

November 26, 1936 - November 29, 2023

Juliabelle Woitalla, 87-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, November 29 at the Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Pierz. A celebration of Juliabelle’s life will be held on Tuesday, December 12th at 11:00am at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday.

Juliabelle was born on November 26, 1936, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Harold and Julia VanSlyke. Juliabelle's journey on this earth may have ended, but the legacy she leaves behind will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Juliabelle dedicated herself to her family and strived to create a nurturing and loving home. She embraced her role as a supportive wife, standing by her beloved husband, Lewis Woitalla, for over six decades. Together, they built a life rooted in love and commitment. Their marriage, which began on January 1, 1957, in Harding, Minnesota, became a true testament of a lifelong partnership.

As a mother, Juliabelle's devotion knew no bounds. She raised her five children, Daniel, Michael, Sarah, Anthony, and Peter with unconditional love and unwavering support. Her nurturing spirit and guidance shaped their lives, imparting in them valuable lessons that will be cherished for generations to come.

Beyond her role as a wife and mother, Juliabelle found joy in various activities and pursuits. She had a passion for reading, immersing herself in various literary worlds. Juliabelle found solace and inspiration within the pages of a book.

Juliabelle also embraced the spirit of adventure, seeking enjoyment in visiting theme parks, playing cards, completing puzzles, and expressing her creativity through needlepoint. Her passion for life was infectious, and she effortlessly captivated the attention of those around her with her warming spirit.

In her community, Juliabelle was a cherished member of the Holy Cross Church in Harding, Minnesota, where she dedicated her time and energy to her faith. She was also an active member of the Legion Auxiliary, contributing to the well-being of her community through her volunteer work.

Left to cherish her memory is her spouse, Lewis Woitalla; children Michael (Robbie), Anthony, Peter, and Sarah; daughter in law, Karen Woitalla

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Julia VanSlyke and her oldest son Daniel Woitalla.