Julia Frances Fredericksen, 97, Sauk Rapids

December 12, 1923 – November 5, 2021

Julia Frances Fredericksen, age 97, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Community, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, St. Cloud, MN. A public visitation will be held Monday, November 15, 2021 from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Frances was born December 12, 1923 in St. John’s, Newfoundland, an English Colony, to Herbert and Emma (Snow) Pike. She married Harlan C. Fredericksen on October 23, 1945. They lived in Tyler and Marshall, MN prior to moving to St. Cloud, MN in 1955. Frances was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Survivors include her children, Judy (Jack) Adams of Deerwood, MN; Nancy (Ronald) Rossman of St. Cloud, MN; David (Mary) Fredericksen of St. Cloud, MN; Paul (Gwenn) Fredericksen of Clear Lake, MN; 15 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren and 15 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harlan “Fred” Fredericksen, son, Harlan “Freddy” Fredericksen, Jr., two brothers, Edgar Pike and Gordon Pike.

The family would like to thank the cottages staff for their excellent care and friendship with our mother.