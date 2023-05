May 14, 1943 - May 10, 2023



Judy Fyten, 79 year old resident of the Pierz/Buckman area died Wednesday, May 10 at the Maple Grove Medical Center.

A Funeral Service will be Wednesday, May 17 at 11:30 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the hour of service at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A full and complete notice will follow.