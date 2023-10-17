Judith A. Behrendt, 76, St. Cloud

November 21, 1946 - October 17, 2023

Judith Ann Behrendt, age 76, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A celebration of Judith’s life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Judith was born November 21, 1946 in Richmond, MN to Alphonse and Mathilda (Kremer) Stommes. She married Larry J. Behrendt on August 24, 1968 in St. Nicholas, MN.

Survivors include her daughters, Tracy (Tony) Svien of Big Lake MN; and Tina (Robert Newbauer) Beuning of Albertville, MN; three siblings, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Larry on September 1, 2023 and granddaughter, Kayla Brittney Lawson.