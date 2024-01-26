Judge Approves Sale Of Crossroads Center Mall

Judge Approves Sale Of Crossroads Center Mall

Richard Leguil

ST. CLOUD/WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A district court judge in Stearns County has approved the sale of a mall in St. Cloud to a company in Delaware.

The Crossroads Center was put up for sale after its former owners failed to pay the 84-million dollar mortgage on the property.

Get our free mobile app

The mall has been open since 1966 and includes anchor stores like JCPenney, Macy's, Target, and Scheels.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota

Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON