Judge Allows Minnesota Wineries to Use Out-Of-State Grapes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A federal judge has struck down a Minnesota law that required wineries in the state to use mostly Minnesota-grown grapes, in a ruling that could have implications for other states.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright ruled Monday that the law posed an unconstitutional barrier to interstate commerce that favored Minnesota's economic interests over those of other states.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs say the ruling has major implications, given that over a

dozen other states have similar laws, including New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

Lawyers for the state argued that the law furthered Minnesota's legitimate interest in promoting wine agrotourism.