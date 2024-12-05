Joyce Leidenfrost, 93, Little Falls

March 8, 1931 - December 3, 2024

Joyce Leidenfrost 93 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday, December 13 at Diamond Willow in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 13 at 11:30 A.M at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Ben Kociemba officiating.

A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 13 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.