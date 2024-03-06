Joyce Leanne Christian, 51, Sauk Rapids

October 18, 1972 - March 3, 2024

attachment-Joyce Christian loading...

Joyce L Christian, 51, of Sauk Rapids, MN passed away on March 3rd, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a courageous battle against cancer. She was surrounded by family, friends, and her beloved dog Buddy.

A funeral service will be held at 12 PM Saturday, March 16th at the Grey Eagle United Methodist Church with Rev. Jacob Holck officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 AM - 12 PM at the church.

Joyce was born in Minneapolis Minnesota to Duane Christian Sr and Brenda Karnes. The family moved around the state where Joyce attended, Grey Eagle, Hill City, and Melrose schools. Joyce proceeded with her education at St Cloud State University completing her freshman year. After school, Joyce worked in retail for several years and later obtained her CDL. Joyce drove semi over the road and then for Astech as a dump truck driver for nearly 10 years. She was very proud of her accomplishments as a CDL driver but most of all her nieces and nephews.

Joyce is survived by brothers Duane “Chris” (Holly) Christian Jr, Daniel (Heather) Christian, Travis Denk, Louis “LT” (Kim) Thompson III, and Jonathan (Ashley) Thompson. Nieces Stephanie, Tori, Bailie, Tara, Jordan, Taylor Marie, Taylor Ann, Bryce, Lucas, Brooke, and Parker. Four great nephews and one great niece. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Brenda Lee.