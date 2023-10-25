Joyce Andrews, 91, Little Falls

May 19, 1932 - October 23, 2023

Joyce Andrews, age 91, died peacefully in her home on October 23, surrounded by family following many visits by Friends. A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held on Saturday, October 28 at 10:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church.

Joyce Mae Victoria Gohl was born on May 19, 1932 on her father’s homestead near Floodwood, MN. She was the only child born to Ernest and Olinda (Wolter) Gohl. She was raised on their farm, attending school in Floodwood where she graduated in 1950. She then attended St. Cloud State Teachers College graduating in December of 1953.

Joyce met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Andrews in the summer of 1950. They were married on December 19, 1953 in Floodwood. Joyce taught elementary school for a year and a half in Roseville, MN.

She attended one year at Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis and graduated along with Bob from the Missions Course. Joyce and her husband were called to be missionaries in Bolivia. In August of 1957 she headed to Coaba Farm in Bolivia where she served as a teacher for missionaries’ children.

Joyce, along with her husband Bob served as US missionaries in Bolivia, where all five of their children were born. In 1973, they resigned from the mission and moved back to Floodwood, where Joyce taught Head Start for many years. In 1985 Bob was called to be the director of the World Mission Prayer League. So, Bob and Joyce moved to Minneapolis, where they lived until retirement in 1997. They retired to the homestead Joyce was born on. They moved to Little Falls in 2012.

Joyce had a true love for the Lord and had a heart that loved all God’s creations. She gloried at the color of the fall leaves, sunsets, clouds, mountains and rivers. But more than anything, Joyce loved people. When she and Bob returned from any of their many trips, Joyce always commented on the people. She took many people into her home, fed them, taught them from her large array of skills and loved them. And she loved them well, with the love of Jesus driving her.

Joyce loved to sew. She made wedding dresses, suits, pants, quilts, curtains and pillows. In her later years she especially enjoyed making crazy quilts, pillows and table runners, which she generously gifted to family and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Gohl; mother, Olinda Gohl; sons-in-law, Randy Vorderbruggen, Steve Tveit; daughter-in-law, Dienne Andrews and grandson, Sam Vorderbruggen.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Andrews; children, Christian (Susan) Andrews, Deborah Lynn, Nathan (Pam) Andrews, Raquel (Scott) Lundberg, Ruth (Tim) Finseth; grandchildren, Naomi (Nick) Irons, Ben Andrews, Tanya (Brandon) Baity, Jasen Tveit, Jake Vorderbruggen, Cameron Finseth and Sarah Finseth; great-grandchildren, River, Phoenix and Willow Baity.

Joyce will be missed and her memory cherished.