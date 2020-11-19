Josephine “Josie” Walsh, 79, Little Falls

March 12, 1941 - November 17, 2020

Josephine "Josie" Walsh, 79 year old resident of Little Falls died Tuesday, November 17 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. A visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 P.M. on Sunday and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday. All visitation times will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Josephine Sophie Zasmeta was born on March 12, 1941 in Little Falls to the late James J. and Abby (Bryer) Zasmeta. She attended school in Little Falls and graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls. Josie was united in marriage to William Walsh on June 9, 1960 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in rural Platte Township, Morrison County, Minnesota. Josephine was a stay at home mom raising the couples seven children, John, Linda, Jane, Robert, Patty, Kathleen and Michael. When the children started attending school Josie worked for Horizon Health and the Harding Place as a Home Health Aide. She enjoyed baking, flowers, gardening, canning and farming with her husband, Bill. Josie’s greatest joy was being Grandma’s Day Care for all of her grandchildren. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie and St. Anne’s Society.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, William of 60 years; children, John (Shirley) Walsh, of Pierz, Linda (Ken) LeBlanc of Pierz, Jane (Al) Schneider of Fort Ripley, Robert Walsh of Pierz, Patty (Gary) Wolthuizen of Pierz, Kathleen (Rick) Hebler of Pierz and Michael Walsh of Pierz; grandchildren, Nikki, Matthew, Amanda, Clint, Jason, Jennifer, Sara, Bradley, Joshua, Cassie, Jesse, Brittany, Katarina, Logan, Tyler, Madison, Dainara, Spencer; 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Abby Zasmeta; brothers, Thomas Zasmeta, James P. Walsh; sisters, Clara Zilka, Marie Zasmeta, Anna Zasmeta, nieces, Mary LaPort, Donna Slettom; great-niece, Ashley; great-nephews, Steven and William.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Morrison County Food Shelf, Pine Grove Zoo or Horizon Health