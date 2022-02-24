Josephine “Josie” Donek, 72, Harding

June 15, 1949 - February 20, 2022

Josephine "Josie" Donek, 72-year-old resident of Harding, MN died Sunday, February 20 at Essentia Health St. Josephs Hospital in Brainerd, MN. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Please check back for updated service information.

Josie Stegora was born on June 15, 1949 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls to the late Sylvester and Gertrude Stegora. She attended rural country school in Harding, MN. Josie was united in marriage to Harvey Donek on July 8, 1965 in Harding, MN. The couple made their home in rural Harding. Josie was a stay-at-home mom caring for the couples five children, Brenda, Paula, Louis, Conway and Ashley. She enjoyed fishing, garage saleing, collecting, word finds, dolls and Elvis Presley memorabilia. Josie will be remembered for her canning dill pickles and making the BEST Apple Pie. She enjoyed anything purple, jewelry and fingernail polish. Josie could be found watching her favorite tv shows, Hee Haw, Gun Smoke, Wagon Train, and wrestling. She loved her dog, Brutus, and her cat Limpy. Josie treasured her time spent with family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by her family as always winning the award of the BEST MOM of the year!

Left to cherish her memory are husband, Harvey Donek of Harding, MN; children, Brenda (Rodney) Baker of Pine Center, MN, Paula (Shawn) Bue of Freedhem, MN, Louis (Dannielle) Donek of Harding, MN, Conway Donek of Harding, MN and Ashley (Ron) Hopkins of Brainerd, MN; grandchildren, Crystal Donek, Tyler (Kaci) Donek, Matthew Baker, Cassie Bue, Bradley Donek and Samantha Donek ; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Waytashek, Paisley Donek, Harvey Rose Donek, Vincent Donek and Bentley Baker; siblings, Sylvester (Mary) Stegora of Brainerd, Daniel "Butch" (Darlene) Stegora of St. Paul, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Gertrude Stegora.