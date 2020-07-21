Joseph “Joey” Block, 43, Swanville

April 7, 1977 - July 17, 2020

Joseph “Joey” Block, 43 year old resident of Swanville, MN died on Friday, July 17 at his home with his parents by his side. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22 at 11 AM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with David Sperstad officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 21 and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. The family request social distancing per the MDH.

Joey Block was born on April 7, 1977 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Barb (Kedrowski) and Gene Block. Joey attended special education classes at Little Falls Community Schools. He worked for many years at Employment Enterprises in Little Falls. Although being wheelchair bound and having to overcome multiple health problems, Joey lived life to the fullest. He was a happy and loving person. He loved riding in the side by side wheeler and being with mom and dad outside. Joey loved his easy listening music and Christmas music. He loved the Christmas season and even had a Christmas Tree in his room year around. He loved his personal care givers and they all loved him, especially his belly laugh. God sent Barb and Gene an Angel that was a loving and happy little boy!

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Barb and Gene Block of Swanville; grandmother, Frieda Kedrowski of Little Falls and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Kedrowski and George and Mary Block.

The casket bearers will be: Jeni Swanson, Rachel Korf, Jen Dukowitz, Kelsey Pillatzake, Mary Winter, Kristen Waterman, Jenna Klemish.

The family request memorials preferred to the donor’s choice.