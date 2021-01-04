Joseph “Joe” Kozulla, 39, Little Falls formerly of Hardin

October 14, 1981 - January 1, 2021

Joseph “Joe” Kozulla , 39, of Little Falls formerly of Harding, died Friday, January 1, 2021 at United Friends in Little Falls. A visitation will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church- Harding on Wednesday, January 6 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on Thursday, January 7 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM . A Funeral Mass will be held January 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church- Harding with Father David Maciej officiating. The interment will be private. Please wear a mask when attending services and respect social distancing per the Department of Health.

He was born October 14, 1981 in Little Falls the son of Dan and Donna (Tretter-Slettom) Kozulla. He attended elementary school in Pierz. Joe attended middle school and high school in Little Falls graduating with the class of 2000. Joe worked for EEI and the GAP in Little Falls. He enjoyed tractor rides, four wheeler rides, hunting, fishing, visiting with family and friends, camping, going to Shania Twain concerts and driving his John Deere "H" tractor in the local parades. Joe was a gold, silver and bronze medal winner at the state Special Olympics in Minneapolis, MN. He was a member of the Greater MN 2 Cylinder Club and Holy Cross Church and Holy Name Society.

He is survived by father, Dan Kozulla of Harding; brothers, Luke (Janelle) Kozulla of Esko, Nathan (Carrie) Kozulla of Royalton; sister, Megan Slettom of Fort Ripley; nephews, Hunter Kozulla, Kaleb Kozulla, Kodey Kozulla, Parker Slettom and Rylee Raymond.

He was preceded in death by his mother Donna Slettom; grandparents, Elmer (Eleanor) Tretter and John (Josephine) Kozulla