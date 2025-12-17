ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a big day Tuesday for the second day of the annual Jolly Trolley Food Drive.

Metro Bus says they collected 7,664 pounds of food and $1,400 in cash at Coborn's on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud. Their partners for the stop were SpartanNash and North Central Bus.

Their two-day totals so far are 8,872 pounds of food and $1,829 in cash.

Wednesday is the third day for Jolly Trolley with a stop at Cash Wise in Waite Park from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, they make deliveries to the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and Promise Neighborhood.