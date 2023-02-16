Johnnies Edge Scots; Bennies Lose Tight Game at Macalester

The St. John's basketball team pushed ahead of Macalester in the MIAC standings after posting a 69-67 win over the Scots in Collegeville Wednesday night. Ryan Thissen led the Johnnies with 19 points and Kooper Vaughn added 16 points. St. John's has already clinched a spot in the upcoming MIAC tournament. The Johnnies are currently sitting 2nd in the conference standings with a 12-7 record and 15-9 overall mark. St. John's will close the regular season Saturday at Bethel at 1 p.m.

St. Ben's basketball lost a tough game 63-60 at Macalester in St. Paul Wednesday night. The Bennies were led in scoring by Sophia Jonas with 13 points, Carla Meyer added 12 points and 14 rebounds and Olivia Boily added 12 points for St. Ben's. The Bennies are locked into a playoff spot in the upcoming MIAC tournament with a record of 13-8 in the conference and 16-8 overall. The Bennies are currently sitting 4th in the conference. St. Ben's will close the regular season Saturday at 5th place Bethel at 3 p.m.