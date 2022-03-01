Johnnies Earn Fourth Straight Trip to NCAA Tournament

COLLEGEVILLE -- The Saint John's basketball team will begin their 2022 NCAA Division III Tournament run Friday.

The Johnnies earned an automatic bid into the tournament after clinching the MIAC championship Sunday when they beat Macalester 75-71.

This marks the program's third-straight MIAC Tournament Title and the fourth-straight trip to the NCAA tournament.

The #24 ranked Johnnies will face Calvin on Friday afternoon at Wisconsin-Platteville.

The winner will play Saturday for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16.