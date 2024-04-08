John Smith Jr., 72, St. Cloud

June 18, 1951 - April 3, 2024

John Smith Jr., age 72, of St Cloud, MN passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2024 at his home.

Services have not been set.

John Smith Jr. was born on June 18, 1951 in Perry, Georgia to RoyLee and Gracie Mae (Stripling) Smith.

John worked in the construction trades for many years before getting hurt and becoming disabled.

John is survived by his children Bruce (Jackie) Foster of Bonaire, GA, Brian (Patricia) Foster of Cordell, GA, Jeannine Klugman (Issac Young) of Minneapolis, MN, Tammy (Timothy Hampton) Close-Hampton of Kansas City, MO, Starr Sage (Alvin Johnson) of Bloomington, MN, Abbie Close-Chalupnik of Las Vegas, NV, Alycia (Miguel) Lopez of Roseville, MN, John Lehman of Minneapolis, MN, Johnathan Woolcock (Lacey Koliha) of Crystal, MN; siblings, Margurit (Truman) Duhart of Warner Robins, GA, LeRoy (Wilhemina) Smith of Hephzibah, GA, Ricky (Detrice) Smith; Rita Faye (James) Walker of Unadilla, GA, Tammy (Freddie) Fluellen of Unadilla, GA; half-brother, Anthony Brown of Hawkinsville, GA; 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Fannie Minor.