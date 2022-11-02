John S. Gilroy, 50, Waite Park

April 2, 1972 – November 1, 2022

attachment-John Gilroy loading...

John Scott Gilroy, age 50, Waite Park, MN, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Generations Home Care, Waite Park, MN.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will be in Zion United Methodist Cemetery, South Haven, MN.

John was born April 2, 1972 in St. Cloud, MN to Lester and Doris M. (Pramann) Gilroy.

Survivors include his father, Lester Gilroy of Rice, MN; brother Wayne Gilroy of Rice MN; and sister Marilyn Davis of Duluth, MN.

He was preceded in death by his mother Doris Gilroy, sister Arlene Gilroy and two brothers Donald and Scott Gilroy.

The family would like to thank the staffs at Cummings Care Center, St. Cloud Hospital, Generations Home Care, and Hospice for they care that they provided John.