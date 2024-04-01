John R. Klemz, 77, St. Cloud

April 17, 1946 – March 28, 2024

John Russell Klemz, age 77, of St. Cloud passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at Edenbrook of St. Cloud.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial with full military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

John was born on April 17, 1946 in St Cloud, MN to Russell and Katherine (Lubbers) Klemz. After high school John enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving in the Vietnam War on the U.S.S. Benjamin Stoddert. He joined the Navy Reserves after leaving active duty, serving an additional 20 years in the reserves. John was a member of the Carpenters Local 322 for over 30 years where he worked as a millwright. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially squirrel and deer.

John is survived by his Brother Jim Klemz of St. Cloud; one niece and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Klemz; step-daughter Beth Klemz; and niece, Kelly Klemz.