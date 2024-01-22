John Pohlkamp, 73, Pierz

November 13, 1950 - January 20, 2024

John Pohlkamp, 73 year old resident of Pierz, passed away on Saturday, January 20 at the Harmony House in Pierz from complication of Parkinsons and Dementia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 24 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Aaron Nett officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 23 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church all service times will be held at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The Christian Mothers will pray the rosary at 3:30 P.M. followed by the Knights of Columbus prayers at 8:00 P.M., all prayer times will be held on Tuesday evening at the church. Please follow the link to view the livestream: https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/john-pohlkamp-8075504

John Pohlkamp was born on November 13, 1950 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls to the late Leonard and Lorraine (Grittner) Pohlkamp. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic grade school and graduated from Healy High School with the class of 1969. He was united in marriage to Eileen Fischer on July 21, 1973 at St. John's Nepomuk Church in Lastrup. He started working for his dad after school at the age of 16 and continued working for his dad until John and two others bought out his dad in 1980. John worked for Pierz Farmers Mill for 57 years. John loved cutting his lawn and every blade of grass would have to be perfect! He enjoyed deer hunting and played victory league baseball for the Lastrup Lakers from 1974 - 1987, he also played short stop in softball for many years playing his last game at the age of 64. He bowled for several years, placing 1st in the KC Tournament in team and all events in 1986. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Eileen Pohlkamp; children, Stacie (Jim) Valentine, Jason Pohlkamp, John Pohlkamp and Kayla (Matt) Young; grandchildren, Morgan (special friend, Luke Barton) Pohlkamp, Jayden Young and Carter Young; siblings, Mary Ann Fischer, J.R. (Geri) Pohlkamp, Jerry (Judy) Pohlkamp, Marlys (Tony) Kummet, Jeff (Linda) Pohlkamp, Diane Winter, Ken Pohlkamp, Denise Zika, Mark (Sheila) Pohlkamp and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lorraine Pohlkamp; brothers-in-law, Jerome Fischer, Jerry Fischer, Leon Fischer; sisters-in-law, Sue Fischer, Janet Huver and mother and father-in-law, Raymond and Theresa Fischer.