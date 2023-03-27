John M. McKiernan, 99, St. Cloud

April 18, 1923 - March 22, 2023

John M. McKiernan, age 99, of St. Cloud, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

Private family services will be held at a later date. John’s urn will be placed in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

John Michael McKiernan was born on April 18, 1923 in Bridgeport, CT to Michael and Mary (Lundun) McKiernan. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1943-1945. John married Rita Giorgini on June 17, 1950 in New Britian, CT. He worked as an educator. John was a member of the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, V.F.W., Sartell, Community Ed Organization, and the Director of MN Teachers Association. He volunteered at the St. Cloud hospital, St. Cloud Public Library, the Paramount Theater, and St. Benedict’s Senior Community. He enjoyed reading, travel, sports, and writing travel poems.

John is survived by his son’s James (Donna) McKiernan and Joseph (Mary) McKiernan and 2 grandchildren, Michael and Carly.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rita; brothers, Michael and Patrick; and sister, Mary.