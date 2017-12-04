John L. Betts, 72, St. Cloud

May 5, 1945 – December 2, 2017

Funeral services will be Friday, December 8, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Arrangements with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

John was born on May 5, 1945 in Perham, MN to Bernard and Inez (Wessel) Betts. He went to St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Perham, Perham School and Staples High School, graduating in 1963. He joined the Navy Reserve his senior year, serving from 1963-1968. John spent some of his active duty in the Vietnam War, earning the Vietnam Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal. John was married to Glenda DeGeest on April 22, 1967 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Staples, MN. John performed office work and was a supervisor at Electrolux Freezer Co. for 40 years. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and the American Legion. John enjoyed travel, gardening and animals, including his canine friends, Minnie and Penny. He loved being involved in his church, holding many leadership positions serving his Lord. John’s fast wit and sense of humor will long be remembered by his family, whom he loved spending time with.