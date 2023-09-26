John “Jack” Peck, 94, Little Falls

August 2, 1929 - September 23, 2023

attachment-John Peck loading...

John "Jack" Peck, 94 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Saturday, September 23 at the Little Falls Care Center. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 3 at 11:00 A.M. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 2 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday, October 3 at the church. The military honors will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46. Please follow the link provided to live stream the service

https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/johnjack-peck-8082311 A full and complete notice will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery or the Flyers Athletic Boosters (FAB)