John J. Thompson, 47, New Ulm

June 29, 1973 – December 10, 2020

John Joseph Thompson, age 47 of New Ulm, MN died suddenly on December 10, 2020 at his home in New Ulm, MN.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Private Family Service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. The service will be livestreamed. To view the service, please go to www.bensonfuneralhome.com/obituaries and select John’s obituary.

John was born June 29, 1973 in St. Cloud, MN to Jerry and Joanne (Pick) Thompson. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1992. John worked as a Dry-Waller and operated his own business, Centrasota Drywall, for a short time. In 2016, John made his home in New Ulm to be closer to his son and grandchildren. John enjoyed playing soccer, yoga, working out and many athletic activities. He had a strong focus on his personal relationship with Jesus. John also enjoyed fishing and spending time with family. John was a caring person and a happy person to be around, he enjoyed making people laugh.

John is survived by his son, Mitchell; grandchildren, Waylen and Scarlett of New Ulm, MN; parents Jerry and Joanne of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Jason (Kassi) Pick of Sauk Rapids, MN, Jesse (Rachel) Thompson of Waite Park, MN, and Kevin (Shannon) Branchaud of St. Cloud, MN; and sisters, Jennifer (Mike) Thompson of Eden Valley, MN, Julie (Ozzie) Bense of Park Rapids, MN, and Melody (Dale) Reuss of Danvers, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.