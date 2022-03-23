John G. Fruth, 62, St. Cloud

January 16, 1960 – March 20, 2022

John George Fruth, age 62, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home in St. Cloud.

A celebration of John’s life will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Long Prairie, MN.

John was born January 16, 1960 in St. Cloud, MN to Andrew E. and Dana J. (Utz) Fruth. He graduated from St. John’s Prep in 1978. John received his BS degree from St. Cloud State University and went on to receive two Master’s degrees and his Doctorate degree. He was pursuing a second Doctorate degree in the School of Finance. He was employed by St. Cloud State University as an assistant professor of Education.

John participated in the St. Cloud State University Annex Program in Europe during 1990-1991and traveled extensively during that time. After finishing with that program he went on and visited every continent. He would hitch hike and ride trains alone. During his world travels while hitchhiking in Germany John was picked up by a truck driver and rode with him for two weeks. He helped the driver drive and unload and then taught the drivers children English. Once John stayed overnight in Kiev and had to give up his hotel room for Vice President Dick Cheney. His mother received a letter a week later from the FBI thanking John for being so accommodating. John had a love for all cultures and people, but he had a special connection to the Nepal students at SCSU and their families.

John loved to help people and volunteered for many organizations including, Promise Neighborhood, Salvation Army, Whitney Senior Center and was the community advisor for the Nepalese Student Association. John loved racing and had Wayne Rainey’s signature. He was also an avid reader. John was also the number one census worker in the USA solving cases in 2021.

Survivors include his mother Dana Fruth of St. Cloud, MN; brother Joseph M. Fruth of Hopkins, MN; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Andrew E. Fruth, brothers Anthony A. Fruth and Andrew “ Louie” Fruth, and niece Shawna Fruth.