John E. Horn, 55

January 12, 1966 - October 3, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud for John E. Horn, age 55 who passed away peacefully on October 3, 2021, at Lake Ridge Care Center in Buffalo, MN after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services at the church.

John was born January 12, 1966, in Paynesville to John and Mary Ann (Eiynck) Horn. John was a 1984 graduate of Paynesville High School and a 1986 graduate, with a degree in Chef's Training and Food Service Management, from Willmar Community College. John worked as a Chef for 25 years at the St. Cloud Hospital. His most recent employment was at Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

John was strong in his faith and active in St. Paul's Catholic Church community. He served as a Eucharistic Minister, Sacristan/Acolyte, served on the parish council, taught Faith Formation and was a Chef for community meals at St. Peter’s Church. John was also an active member of Communion and Liberation.

John also played an important role in his nieces and nephews lives, especially helping Austin discover his strengths. When babysitting he enjoyed watching movies and baking cookies. At Christmas time, he enjoyed making tie blankets for them. His passions were baking, cooking, playing cribbage, going to Summertime by George, dog sitting and was an avid Vikings fan.

John is survived by his Mother Mary Ann of Lake Henry; siblings Jeffrey (Jim Burt) of Dallas, Pamela (Justin) Ettel of Kimball, Sharon (Keith) Fuchs of Richmond, Lisa (Aaron) Lagred of St. Joseph and Dean (Amy) Horn of St. Cloud; nieces and nephews, Brittany Horn, Brett and Brooke Fuchs, Austin Lagred, Kendra and Kylie Horn.

He is proceeded in death by his Father, John F. Horn; infant niece, McKenzie Horn; Godfather, Eugene Eiynck; Grandparents, aunt, and uncles.

The entire family would like to express our deepest gratitude for your support and generosity during this time of loss.

A private burial will be held at a later date.