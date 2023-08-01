John Allen Rebischke, 79, Maple Grove formerly of Little Falls

June 17, 1944 - July 24, 2023

John Allen Rebischke, 79-year-old resident of Maple Grove, died Monday, July 24th in Maple Grove. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 4th at 1:00 PM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Pastor Gary Hendrickson officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

John Allen Rebischke was born on June 17, 1944 in Little Falls to John G. and Eleanor (Folsom) Rebischke. He graduated from Little Falls High School with the class of 1962. After high school, he attended Gustavus Adolphus College and received a degree as a Minister of Music with an emphasis on the pipe organ. He went back to college and received his Masters Degree in Music Education from Morehead State. John taught music for one year in Pelican Rapids. John played the pipe organ and directed church choirs in Minneapolis, Owatonna and Farmington for many years. He also sang in several church choirs over the years. He continued teaching organ and piano lessons after his retirement. John taught piano and organ lessons for many years until his death.

John had a true love for the music ministry and that was reflected in all he did in his life. He and his father John G. Rebischke were instrumental in bringing the Pipe Organ to Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls. John did a few Pipe Organ recitals at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls and several throughout churches in the Twin Cities area. He poured his talents into the many students he taught to play the organ and piano over the years. Not only did John love music he enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his family. Holidays were truly a big deal for John, and he wouldn’t miss a chance to get together with his family. Two gatherings that were special to John, were in February and June. There were several family members who had birthdays in those months, so the family would have two big gatherings to celebrate everyone. Just as John loved music and family, he also loved giving his brother Douglas a hard time about politics. He was determined to turn Doug and his niece, Amanda and nephew, Joel into Democrats before it was all said and done.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Douglas Rebischke; sister, Eleanor Jacobsen; brother-in-law, Hiro Osanai nephew and nieces, Joel (Jenny Dreis) Osanai, Amanda (Brian) Weyers, Elizabeth Jacobsen; great nieces, Breanna and Caitlyn Osanai and a great-nephew, Thomas Weyers.

John was preceded in death by his parents; John and Eleanor (Folsom) Rebischke; brother, David Kurt Rebischke; sister, Margaret Osanai and a brother-in-law, Thomas Jacobsen