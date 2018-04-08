Johanna G. Halverson, 85, St. Cloud

December 23, 1932. - April 8, 2018

Johanna Halverson loading...

Johanna Gesine Halverson, age 85, St. Cloud, MN died Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Country Manor Health Care Center, Sartell, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Friday, April 13, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN at a later date.

Johanna was born December 23, 1932 in Greetsiel, Germany to Herman and Frauke Holzkamper. She married Arthur W. Halverson, Jr. they later divorced. Johanna worked for St. Cloud School District 742 at Westwood Elementary for 26 years. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Johanna enjoyed playing cards with her neighbors, holding garage sales, gardening, knitting, including donating hats and mittens for the cancer center and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include children, John (Gelaine) Halverson of Omaha, NE; Paula (Eric Newstrom) Halverson of Coon Rapids, MN; Julie (Darin) Jackson of Elk River, MN; brother, Hermann Holzkamper of Greetsiel, Germany; 8 grandchildren, Madeline, Calvin Halverson, Rachel Dehler, Jessica (Justin) Jackson, Jacob Jackson, Emma Jackson, Briana (David) Burris, Tyler (Olivia) Newstrom; 4 great-grandchildren, Liam Burris, Aelwyn Burris, Averie Jackson, and Dominic Jackson and her cat, Nishi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Karl Holzkamper and sister Jacoba Holzkamper.