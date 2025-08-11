October 31, 1930 - August 7, 2025

Joanne Irene Kegel, 94 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Thursday, August 7 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. Memorial Mass will be said at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls on Monday, August 18 at 11:00 with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 18 from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Joanne Irene Kegel was born on October 31, 1930 in Little Falls, MN. She was the first child of the late Peter A. and Helen (Wengler) Wielinski. She attended local Catholic schools graduating from St. Francis High School in 1948. She went on for higher education at St. Catherine's University, Northern Montana College, St. Cloud State University and graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee with a Business Degree. As an executive secretary, she held positions at Camp Ripley, Pillsbury Mills, Minnesota Power, Marquette University and Republic Airlines. The airline position facilitated her interest in seeing other countries such as China, Peru, Egypt, Lebanon and Syria. She also toured Europe, visited Cuba, and Croatia. Both artistic and musical, Joanne pursued such talents as knitting, crocheting, tatting, weaving, and quilting. She was an organist for the Men's Choir at St. Mary's Church and was active in the Little Falls Concert Association. On December 28, 1963, Joanne married Dr. James Kegel and the couple later divorced.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Helen Wielinski; grandparents, Simon and Anna (Rutz) Wielinski, Frank and Josephine (Schmitz) Wengler; brothers-in-law, John O'Brien, Nazir Tadmori and a nephew, Sean Tadmori.

Left to cherish her memory are her siblings Helen O'Brien, Peter (Diane) Wielinski, William Wielinski, Patricia Tadmori; seven nephews and three nieces.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Highland Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for their dedication and care for Joanne.