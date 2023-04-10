Joan M. Gill, 81, Rice

May 29, 1941 - April 6, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Joan M. Gill, age 81, who passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. Rev. Gregory Sauer will officiate and burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Joan was born May 29, 1941 in St. Cloud to Everett and Mathilda (Dirks) Sweeter. She married Bernard Gill on May 25, 1963 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Joan lived in the Sauk Rapids area her entire life. She worked in Food Service at SCSU Atwood Center and for the Aramark Company. Joan was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was a former member of the Christian Mothers. She always made time for mass on television when she was no longer able to attend services. Joan was also a lifetime member of Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992 Auxiliary. She loved to socialize, spend time with her girlfriends and decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas, where her home was lovingly called “tinsel town”. Time spent with grandkids and great grandkids was always cherished. Joan also loved hummingbirds and cardinals, and watching the MN Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joan is survived by her sons, James B. of Rice and Steven (Paula) of Royalton; sister, Deborah Loomis of Kentucky; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Bernard on August 14, 2000.