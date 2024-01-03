Joan Carol Zahler, 90, Cushing

May 7, 1933 - January 2, 2024

Joan Zahler, 90 year old resident of Cushing, MN, passed away Tuesday, January 2 at Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 6 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating.

The burial will be held on Monday, January 8 at 10:00 A.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.