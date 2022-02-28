Jessica C. Kiffmeyer, 34, St. Cloud

September 11, 1987 – February 23, 2022

Jessica Christine Leaf Kiffmeyer, age 34, of St. Cloud, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at her home.

A Memorial gathering will be held Friday, March 4th from 2:30 – 4:00PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN, with a Service at 3:00PM.

Jessica was born on September 11, 1987 in Minneapolis to Kristine Leaf and Joseph Reiger, the eldest of 5 blonde haired, blue eyed girls. Jessica loved to travel and settled in Ohio, Arkansas, and Colorado before returning to Minnesota. She was an avid reader, even as a child she was hardly seen without a book nearby. Jessica was a talented singer, and enjoyed sharing her talent. Her family was very important to her and she cherished the close relationships she shared with her mother and siblings. Jessica wore her heart on her sleeve and never hesitated to show up for those in need. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered as a loving mother, sister, daughter, and friend.

Jessica is survived by her children; Zoe and Zara, mother; Kristine, fiancé; Michael Gagnon, sisters; Jaiden, Jenna, Katie, Kelly, and Karissa, brothers; Stephen, Lucas, and Matthew. Also surviving are her grandparents; Warren and Jacqueline Wang, and Dennis Leaf.

She is preceded in death by her father; Joseph, and grandmother; Cheryl.