Jesse Peterson, 40, Little Falls

December 23, 1979 - September 7, 2020

Jesse Peterson, 40-year-old resident of Little Falls died, Monday, September 7 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11 at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 10 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The family ask to please respect social distancing.

Jesse David Peterson was born on December 23, 1979 in Little Falls to Paul and Cathy (Ohnstad) Peterson. He grew up and attended school in Little Falls. He was united in marriage to Shannon Girton on June 10, 2017. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Jesse owned and operated Peterson Tree Service in Little Falls. He enjoyed paintball, RC cars, fishing, bull riding, dirt bikes, four wheelers, camping, swimming and making jokes. Jesse enjoyed time on the lake and having BIG fires with family, especially all his kids. He would watch the Christmas Story several times as soon as it would come on TV.

He was a very blunt and honest person. Jesse was loved by all who knew him!

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shannon Peterson of Little Falls; mother, Cathy Peterson of Little Falls; sons, Cody Lehrke of Swanville, Shawn Girton and Devon Peterson of Little Falls; daughters, Brooklyn Peterson and Nevaeh Peterson of Little Falls; brothers, Josh (Amber) Peterson of Flensburg, Jeffrey (Danielle) Peterson of Little Falls; sisters, Melissa (Ken Cichon) Peterson of Milaca, Krista (Jr Taylor) Peterson of Little Falls; grandmother, Lois Peterson of Moorhead and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Peterson; grandparents, Louis and Viola Ohnstad and Howard Peterson.

The funeral arrangements for Jesse are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.