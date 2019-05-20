Jerry L. VanGuilder, 68, St. Cloud, formerly of Kerrick

July 7, 1950 – May 20, 2019

Jerry L. VanGuilder, age 68, of St. Cloud, formerly of Kerrick died Monday, May 20, 2019 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

Private family services will be held. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jerry Lee VanGuilder was born on July 7, 1950 in Moose Lake, MN to Lawrence and Gertrude (Peterson) VanGuilder. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Jerry worked at fingerhut for many years and enjoyed riding motorcycle, camping, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children, Mark (Kris) VanGuilder of Cloquet, MN and Terri (Skip) VanGuilder of Kerrick, MN; grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Tanner, Skylar, and Bristol; siblings, Larry VanGuilder of Nickerson, MN and Judy (Vern) Hansvick of Litchfield; brother-in-law, Ronnie McCuskey of Proctor, MN; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Laura McCuskey.