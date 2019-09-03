Jerry A. Iverson, 79, Green Valley, AZ, formerly of St. Cloud

April 23, 1940 – September 2, 2019

Jerry Arden Iverson, age 79, Green Valley, AZ, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

Funeral services will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.

Jerry was born April 23, 1940 in Willmar, MN to Raymond “Ray” and Birdie (Elling) Iverson. He grew up in the Willmar, New London and Spicer area. On January 16, 1965 Jerry was united in marriage to Bev Carpenter in Wilmar, MN. He graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1965 and did his medical training in California, Alaska and Louisiana. In 1971 Jerry joined St. Cloud Orthopedics and during his tenure there performed the first successful hip replacement in St. Cloud. He enjoyed golfing, restoring classic cars, woodworking, fishing with family and friends, and World War II history.

Survivors include his wife, Bev Iverson of Green Valley, AZ; sons, Chris Iverson of Sacramento, CA; Kevin (Erin) Iverson of North Oaks, MN; brother, Robert Iverson of Champlin, MN; sister-in-law, Barbara Iverson of Nevis, MN; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Doug and Dan Iverson.