Jerome R. Malikowski, 84, Sauk Rapids

February 18, 1934 – August 31, 2018

Jerome Robert Malikowski, age 84, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Friday, August 31, 2018 at Ridgeview Place in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jerome was born February 18, 1934 in St. Cloud, MN to Walter and Frieda (Leyk) Malikowski. He married Josephine Dobos on May 4, 1954 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Brennyville, MN. Jerome was employed as an assembler at Electrolux for 44 ½ years. He retired in 1996. Jerome also worked as a crossing guard for St. Cloud School District #742. He enjoyed looking for deer, camping, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Jeffrey Malikowski of St. Cloud, MN; Karen (Dan) Petron of Rice, MN; Terry “Chubs” (Laurie) Malikowski of St. Joseph, MN; Mary (Troy) Decker of Sauk Rapids, MN; brother, Ken (Julitta) Malikowski of St. Cloud, MN; sister, Darlene (Tom) Tauber of Sauk Rapids, MN; 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Josephine on May 15, 2018, son, Robert Malikowski on October 31, 2006, and great grandson Madden Ferreira on July 30, 2018.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Ridgeview Place and CentraCare Hospice for the care and compassion they provided DAD during his final months.