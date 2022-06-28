Jerome “Jerry Waldvogel, 80, Little Falls

April 13, 1942 - June 26, 2022

Jerome "Jerry Waldvogel, 80 year old resident of Little Falls, died Sunday, June 26 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 8 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 7 and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. on Friday July 8 all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. If you plan to attend the visitation please wear your Minnesota Twins apparel. The Knights of Columbus will pray at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Jerome "Jerry" Waldvogel was born April 13, 1942 in Little Falls, MN to the late Paul and Francis (Lenarz) Waldvogel. He grew up and attended school in Little Falls, MN. Jerry was united in marriage to Arlene Gohl on January 19, 1963 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Little Falls raising their four children, Richard, Joseph, Allan and Debra. Jerry worked for the Franciscan Sisters in Little Falls on their farm for a brief time. He will be remembered as everyone's Meat Cutter for over 50 years in the Little Falls area. He enjoyed outdoor activities that included playing softball, pitching horseshoes, darts, shooting pool and bowling in which he received many trophies. Jerry enjoyed time watching the grandchildren grow up and being a vocal spectator at their sporting events. He also spent many hours cheering on his favorite teams the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Sons of American Legion Squadron. His fondest time was that spent with his family and many friends in the community.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Arlene Waldvogel of Little Falls; children, Richard "Dick" (Denise) Waldvogel of Sartell, MN, Debra (Mike) Eichten of Clearwater, MN, Joseph (Sandy) Waldvogel of Racine, WI and Allan (Sue) Waldvogel of New Ulm; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Ray (Marge) Waldvogel of Texas, Don (Bernice) Waldvogel of Little Falls, Lawrence (Gloria) Waldvogel of Little Falls, Robert (Carol) Waldvogel of Cecil, WI and Alice Norton of Milwaukee, WI; sisters-in-law, Joyce "Paul" Waldvogel and Donna Waldvogel of Little Falls and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul, and Francis (Lenarz) Waldvogel; great-grandson, Landon Kirchner; siblings, Paul Waldvogel, Jimmy Waldvogel, Syl Waldvogel, Betty Wardarski and Mary Amundson and sister-in-law, Dorothy Waldvogel; brothers-in-law, Bud Norton and Robert Amundson, Roger Wardarski and Perry Smith.