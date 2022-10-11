Jerome “Jerry” F. Bardson, 89, Albany

September 1, 1933 – October 11, 2022

Jerome F. Bardson, age 89, of Albany, MN died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Mother Of Mercy Senior Living, Albany.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Albany, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, October 21, 2022 at Benson Funeral Home and Saturday one hour prior to services at church. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Albany. in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Albany.

Jerome Frederick Bardson was born on September 1, 1933 in St. Cloud, MN to Harold and Dora (Albrecht) Bardson. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. Jerome was married to Yvonne Schumann on June 20, 1959 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN. After completing his Army enlistment Jerry opened Jerry’s Auto Electric, which he owned and operated until 1969. He then stared J.F. Bardson Excavating in Waite Park, which he owned and operated until he retired in 1988.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Yvonne of Albany; son, Craig (Lori) Bardson of Albany; daughter, Sheri (Ryan) Pratt of Albany; sisters, JoAnn Kumpula of Waite Park and Dorothy Bardson of Dallas, TX; grandchildren; Ben (Allison) Bardson, Matt Bardson, Kalley (Garrett) Huhne, Mariah Bardson, Jenna Bardson, Emily (fiancé Ben Blonigen) Pratt, and Kyle Pratt; great-grandchildren, Brendon, Bennett, and Maya.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jill; brothers, Clayton, Cyril, and Charles “Sam”; and infant granddaughter, Anna Pratt

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.