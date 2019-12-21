Jeremie P. Brandmire, 38, St. Cloud

October 5, 1981 – December 16, 2019

Jeremie Paul Brandmire, age 38, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at the St. Cloud hospital after suffering several cardiac and respiratory arrests, complications of the kidney disease he’s been battling for several years.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jeremie was born in Bitburg, Germany, while his father and mother were stationed at nearby Spangdahlem Air Base. He shared his father’s love of travel and enjoyed growing up living in various European countries including Germany, England, and Norway. Even so, he more closely aligned with his father’s side of the family and always considered Washington State as his home base. He loved the mountains and camping in mountain forests.

He loved to sing, and he played the trumpet. He enjoyed watching the Vikings and the Seahawks. He liked to downhill ski as a teenager. He played football, hockey, soccer, and little league baseball growing up. He was a cub scout. He served briefly in the US Army.

As a military dependent, he grew up making friends quickly and deeply, knowing they were only going to be together for a brief time before one or the other moved on to the next assignment. Those who knew him know Jeremie as someone you either loved or hated to be around. He was very straightforward with his opinions so you always knew where you stood with him. You couldn’t find a more devoted friend; he would defend you to the death. In 4th grade, as a reward for good behavior, the principal of the American School of Oslo, Norway, developed the “I survived Jeremie” award and Jeremie proudly strutted to the principal’s office to receive it week after week.

He was most proud of being a dad and he leaves behind three boys: Xander, 15; Keagan, 11; and Sylas, 8.

He will be greatly missed by his father, Paul (Angie) Brandmire, of St. Cloud; his mother, Donna, of Holly Pond, Alabama; his siblings Jason Brandmire of Alabama; Nathaniel (Amanda) Brandmire of Anchorage, Alaska; Taylor (Brooke) Kosiba of Blaine, MN; Tianna Kosiba, St. Cloud; Joshua Brandmire, St. Cloud; and Jakob Brandmire, St. Cloud; 5 aunts; 5 uncles and many other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Mark Brandmire, Jim Brandmire, Jason Brandmire, Nathan Brandmire, Josh Brandmire and Jake Brandmire.