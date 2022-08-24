Jensen Visits St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Republican Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen visited St. Cloud Wednesday. The St. Cloud Convention and Visitor’s Bureau played host to the Jensen campaign, giving local business leaders an opportunity to ask questions.

Get our free mobile app

Jensen says businesses across the state worry about taxes, regulation, and inflation, but labor is on the top of everyone’s mind.

Right now the biggest issue is workforce. Without question. I think there's a mismatch between who's coming out of high school, who's available in the workforce, what their skills are, and are they interested in being retrained.

Jensen had the opportunity to speak to community leaders and Mayor Kleis. He said St. Cloud’s rapid growth provided many opportunities to fail, but the city has become a model for the state on many fronts. Jensen also mentioned the area COP houses, the success they’ve seen in improving community relations, and believes that’s a program that should be shared statewide.

As a former President of three Chamber of Commerce (Sleepy Eye, Watertown, and Waconia), Jensen joked he’s the only candidate with a history of working with business leaders.

This is Jensen’s first statewide office and says he’s been surprised at the positive reception he’s received across the state.

We can talk about our 10,000 lakes and we can talk about all our natural resources honest to goodness Minnesota is a model and because of its people

Jensen was in St. Cloud to attend a fundraising dinner Wednesday night.