Jennifer M. Aleckson, 61, St. Cloud

September 8, 1961 - March 25, 2023

Jennifer Mary Aleckson, age 61, St. Cloud, MN, left this world on Saturday, March 25, 2023, with her friend Paula at her side, at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

A service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jennifer was born on September 8, 1961 in St. Cloud, MN, to Jerome Emmitt Aleckson and Jeanie (Hartmann) Aleckson. She attended Apollo High School in St. Cloud but graduated from Chisago Lakes High School in Lindstrom, MN. Jennifer received her degree in drafting from St. Cloud Vocational School. She worked at Best-Way Fabricating as a drafter for 32 years.

Jennifer was a wonderful cook and baker. Everyone especially loved her many kinds of Christmas cookies. For the last 4 years she worked at the southeast side Casey’s and loved it! Many people would come by to say hello to her because she was so friendly and to enjoy her exceptionally made pizzas. She also had quite a cookbook collection, that illustrated her love for cooking,

Jennifer was also an animal lover. She was especially fond of her kitties, Fluffy and Stinker, but she also had other pets such as her horse, Dumpling. She also had a love for children that was evident to many. Jennifer enjoyed their delight in the world around them.

Jennifer loved a good laugh and spending time with her many friends at the Eastside VFW and was also a member of the American Legion. She enjoyed dancing and karaoke with her friends there. Jennifer was known by her friends as a private, loyal, kind, respectful and independent person who was really just a wonderful woman.

She will be incredibly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her mom, Jean Aleckson; siblings Jay (Barb) Aleckson, Jeff Aleckson and Jo (Ron) Birr; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Jerome E. Aleckson, nephew Mathew Aleckson, grandparents, Lester and Caroline Hartmann, aunt Sharen Whiterabbit, and great niece Vivian.