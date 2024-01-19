Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Blair, 80, Waite Park

November 14, 1943 – January 15, 2024

attachment-Jeffrey Blair loading...

Jeffrey LaMont Blair, age 80, of Waite Park, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 15, 2024, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids, MN.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held from 12:00 to 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Private burial with full military honors will be held at a later date at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls.

Jeff was born in Glendale, California, on November 14, 1943, to John “LaMont” and Margaret (Strickler) Blair. Jeff’s family returned to Glenwood, Minnesota, when he was a toddler. Jeff was overjoyed when his little sister Carolyn “Carole” was born. They had a close bond and spent a lot of time fishing on Lake Minnewaska, where Jeff and his father would later build a cabin together. At age 10, the family moved to Minneapolis. Jeff returned to Glenwood to live with his grandmother to support and manage the household after his grandfather died in 1957. He had many creative outlets throughout high school, taking a lead role in the "The Man Who's Coming to Dinner" school play. He also worked for Gordon's Displays, making floats for the Aquatennial and holiday store displays for Dayton's Department Store. He loved his jobs as they brought out his artistic side.

While attending Glenwood High School, Jeff developed a love of learning and was deeply influenced by a special guidance counselor who became a friend and mentor. Jeff graduated from Glenwood High School in 1961 and attended St Cloud State University in the fall. He was then drafted into the Army, stationed in Tehran, Iran. There, he received training and schooling. Jeff ultimately finished his education at St. Cloud State University with Bachelor of Arts degrees in English Literature and Speech Communications (broadcasting emphasis).

He met Sherry Emmert in 1967 after being introduced on a blind date by a dear life-long friend, Doug Berg. They married on Aug 10, 1968, in Baldwin, Wisconsin.Jeff and Sherry went on to reside in Waite Park, MN, where they raised a wonderful family. Sherry passed away in December, 2018.

Professionally, Jeff was always eager to lead and learn. Some of his many accomplishments include Director of Development, Public Relations, and Telecommunications at St Cloud Hospital 1973-79. Jeff then served as President of The Stockinger Company before he and Sherry purchased the companyand together, they ran Stockinger, Blair and Scott, which became Blair Marketing. The multi-service advertising and marketing agency touched many industries, including professional sports teams, Crestliner Boats, various healthcare organizations and local businesses. He then served as the Stearns-Benton Medical Society Executive Director, was elected to the Waite Park City Council and served on the Park Board.

Jeff enjoyed cross-country skiing, fishing, hunting, and many other outdoor activities with his family and friends.In his retirement years, Jeff loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, building granite fountains, and writing grants for various organizations. He was a faithful member of AA, and met some of his best friends there. He was very proud of his work leading support groups and mentoring those struggling with addiction. Last November, Jeff proudly celebrated his 80th birthday, followed by 33 years of sobriety in January 2024.

Jeff’s life was more recently enriched by his wonderful companion, Lori Buegler, who brought him joy and laughter. They shared a passion for playing cards, attending book clubs, watching live performances, enjoying Musinger Garden and traveling to new destinations.

Jeff is survived by his children, Jennifer (Ryan) Pruse, of Janesville, WI, and Max (Jaclyn) Blair of Stillwater, MN; grandchildren, Luke (Leah) Nierengarten, Dakota (Katie) Pruse, Sarah (Simón) Pruse, Tristan Pruse, Elizabeth Blair and Thomas Blair; great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Andie, Princeton, Skylah, and Jesse; sister, Carolyn Schuman; brother’s-in-law, Dennis (Grace) Emmert and Ray Nelson; many nieces, nephews; and special friend, Lori Buegler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sherry; sister-in-law, Suellen Nelson; and brother-in-law Dr. Edward Schuman.