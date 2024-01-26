Jeffrey “Jeff” R. Jennings, 71, St. Cloud

April 10, 1952 - January 24, 2024

attachment-Jeffrey Jennings loading...

Jeffrey “Jeff” R. Jennings, age 71, of St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, surrounded by his immediate family after a courageous battle with cancer at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 26, 2024 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service Friday at church. Private entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Jeff was born on April 10, 1952 in Fergus Falls to Robert Jennings and Phyllis (Paquette) Jennings. Jeff and Kathy married in 1978 and were blessed with two children, Travis and Blaire. Eventually blessed with five grandchildren, Madison, Sydney, Landon, Bentlee and Breckon. More than anything, Jeff loved spending time with kids and grandkids and attending all their sporting events. He was so very proud of all of them. Jeff loved playing golf with his lifelong buddies and watching just about any sport on tv.

Jeff graduated from Tech High School in 1970 and attended Mankato State for a year. He worked for Cold Spring Granite Co. for a few years before he joined Jennings Insurance and worked for his dad until he started his own business, Jennings Ins. Inc., and partnered with good friend, Sandy Neutzling, until August of 2023.

Jeff earned his pilot’s license in 1976 and loved flying the company airplane (Piper Arrow) especially with brother, Craig, (also a pilot)

Jeff is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter Blaire (Brandon) Ireland; daughter-in-law Sarah Jennings; grandchildren Madison, Sydney and Landon Jennings and Bentlee and Breckon Ireland; brothers, Craig (Denise) Jennings, Scott (Bev) Jennings, Philip Jennings, Steven (Renee) Jennings; sister, Mary (Duane) Ferrario, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wendy Jennings, Kris (Lee) Pflepsen, Tom (Sue) Kruchten, MaryKay (Geary) Yaeger, John (Jean) Kruchten, Jeanne (Jim) Feeny, Kevin Kruchten, Pat (Shana) Kruchten; and extended family and friends.

Jeff is preceded in death by his son, Travis Jennings, parents, Robert Jennings, Phyllis Jennings, and Mary Jane Jennings; brothers, Peter and Paul Jennings; sister, Susan (Jennings) Pribanic, sister-in-law, Kim Jennings; and niece, Abigail Jennings.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Mayo Clinic and Quiet Oaks Hospice for the compassionate care that was provided for Jeff.