Jeffrey “Jeff” Joslin, 56, Little Falls

December 5, 1967 - December 18, 2023

attachment-Jeffrey Joslin loading...

Jeffrey Joslin, 56 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Monday, December 18 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls after a 2 year battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 27 at 11:00 A.M. at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Rev. Beth Potratz officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 26 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church on Wednesday morning.

Jeffrey Joslin was born December 5, 1967 in Minneapolis, MN to Dan Brown and Sharon (Berndt) Joslin. The family lived in Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, and returned to Minnesota. Jeff graduated from Pillager High School with the class of 1986. Jeff served his Country in Army Reserve for several years. He was awarded the honor of Eagle Scout. Jeff worked for several years at IWCO in Little Falls starting from the ground floor and worked his way up to be the Director of Operations for the Little Falls Facility. He most recently worked for Lakeshirts in Little Falls, due to declining health he needed to retire. After 28 years together, Jeff was united in marriage to Michele Wysocki on July 17, 2023 in the family’s backyard. Jeff made many friends over the years and really enjoyed spending time with his son and daughter. He loved hanging out with the young guys, Dakotas friends. He took a recent trip out West traveling through South Dakota and Colorado. The miles were many but the memories will forever be remembered by his wife, Shelly and son, Dakota. Jeff enjoyed watching all sports, bowling, listening to music, traveling for work, giving lessons on cleaning the family pool and enjoying a cold beer.

He will forever be remembered by his wife, Shelly Joslin; children, Shannon Joslin, Dakota (Hannah Krupke) Joslin; mother and father, Sharon Joslin and Dan (Bonnie) Brown; siblings, Jennifer (Michael) Joslin-Hengge, Jerry (Marlene McQueen) Joslin; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and John Wysocki; brothers-in-law, Johnny Wysocki, Dean (Laurie) Wysocki, Wesley Wysocki, Tim (Wendy) Wysocki, Mark Wysocki; Sister-In-Law, Amanda (Andy Mueller) Wysocki; granddaughter, Lily; 10 nieces and nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Marvin Joslin.