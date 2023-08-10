Jeep Recalls Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneers

UNDATED (WJON News) - A piece of interior trim has forced Jeep to recall 44,708 Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers.

Get our free mobile app

The recall affects 2022 and 2023 models made between February 24, 2021, and June 7th, 2022.

Officials say about 15 percent of the recalled vehicles have a trim piece in the upper B-pillar that is not fully seated. The defect may interrupt the normal operation of the side curtain airbag.

Company officials first became aware of the defect in June and did not disclose how many reports it has received relating to the issue.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will be notified by mail in the coming months.

READ RELATED ARTICLES