Jeep Grand Cherokee Recalled for Loose Springs

Jeep Grand Cherokee Recalled for Loose Springs

Photo: Getty Images - Joe Raedle / Staff

UNDATED (WJON News) - Chrysler has announced a recall of Jeep Grand Cherokees.

Get our free mobile app

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the rear coil springs on certain 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L models may have been incorrectly installed and might detach from the vehicle while driving.

Dealers will inspect the springs and repair the rear coil spring assemblies if necessary.

Letters to affected owners will be mailed by the end of July.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON