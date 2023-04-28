August 16, 1950 - April 27, 2023

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, for Sister Jeanne Marie Vanderlinde, who died on April 27, 2023, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Wednesday, May 3, for a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by Visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on May 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Jeanne Marie Vanderlinde was born in Waconia, Minn., the second of 10 children, to Jerome and Rosemary (Willems) Vanderlinde. She attended St. Boniface School in St. Bonifacius, Minn., and Watertown Public High School in Watertown, Minn. She entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery on August 31, 1968, was received into the novitiate on June 8, 1969, made first monastic profession on July 3, 1971, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1975. Her Golden Jubilee in 2021 was a celebration of gratitude and joy.

A graduate of the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, S. Jeanne Marie received a bachelor’s degree in history and secondary education. She also studied at St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, and the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, and received a master’s degree in education from St. Mary’s University, Winona, Minn.

Education was S. Jeanne Marie’s passion. She taught for a total of 48 years at two high schools: history and social studies at Cathedral in St. Cloud and social studies and junior high religion at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (BSM) in St. Louis Park, Minn. While teaching, she also served as assistant director of vocation ministry at Saint Benedict’s Monastery and as a member of the Monastic Council. Following a diagnosis of cancer in 2022, S. Jeanne Marie moved back to Saint Benedict’s Monastery where she was assigned as an associate in the mission advancement department. S. Jeanne Marie was also involved in the TEC (Together Encountering Christ) program in Central Minnesota since its origin in 1979 and had leadership training in the Minnesota SEED Project (Seeking Educational Equity and Diversity) where she facilitated a program at BSM. She also taught junior high religion and contributed in many other ways as prayer leader and retreat giver.

S. Jeanne Marie is survived by the sisters in her Benedictine community, her sisters, Connie (Merlin) Woytcke, Diane Vanderlinde and special friend, Becky Hargens, Barbara Strehlke, Joyce Bruner, Kristie (James) Swartzer, and Marcy, and by her brothers Michael (Wanda), Jerome (Amy) and Lee, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Stacy Vanderlinde.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.